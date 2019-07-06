Listen Live Sports

Nationals 6, Royals 0

July 6, 2019 7:04 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield cf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .307
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268
Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272
H.Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240
Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .159
b-Cuthbert ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Maldonado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Sparkman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 12
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Turner ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288
Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280
Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .304
Soto lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .304
Kendrick 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324
Adams 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .238
Suzuki c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270
Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .242
Scherzer p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167
a-Parra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 6 12 5 2 6
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 6 1
Washington 130 000 20x—6 12 0

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Scherzer in the 7th. b-lined out for Duda in the 9th. c-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Soler (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Washington 5. 2B_Gordon (22), Eaton (9), Robles (14). HR_Suzuki (11), off Sparkman. RBIs_Rendon (61), Soto 2 (56), Suzuki 2 (38). SB_Merrifield (13), Eaton (7), Scherzer (1). CS_Turner (3). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (H.Dozier, Soler, Maldonado); Washington 1 (Kendrick). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_H.Dozier. GIDP_Gordon, Suzuki.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Duda); Washington 1 (Kendrick, Turner, Adams).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sparkman, L, 2-5 6 9 4 4 2 3 98 5.18
Lopez 2 3 2 1 0 3 32 6.62
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 9-5 7 4 0 0 1 11 103 2.30
Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.74
Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.94

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:44. A_27,863 (41,313).

