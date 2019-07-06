Nationals 6, Royals 0

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield cf-2b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .307 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .268 Gordon lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .272 H.Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283 Soler rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Duda 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .159 b-Cuthbert ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Lopez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Maldonado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Sparkman p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Totals 32 0 6 0 2 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .288 Eaton rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Rendon 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .304 Soto lf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .304 Kendrick 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .324 Adams 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .238 Suzuki c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .270 Robles cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .242 Scherzer p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167 a-Parra ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 6 12 5 2 6

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 6 1 Washington 130 000 20x—6 12 0

a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Scherzer in the 7th. b-lined out for Duda in the 9th. c-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Soler (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Washington 5. 2B_Gordon (22), Eaton (9), Robles (14). HR_Suzuki (11), off Sparkman. RBIs_Rendon (61), Soto 2 (56), Suzuki 2 (38). SB_Merrifield (13), Eaton (7), Scherzer (1). CS_Turner (3). SF_Rendon.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (H.Dozier, Soler, Maldonado); Washington 1 (Kendrick). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_H.Dozier. GIDP_Gordon, Suzuki.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Duda); Washington 1 (Kendrick, Turner, Adams).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sparkman, L, 2-5 6 9 4 4 2 3 98 5.18 Lopez 2 3 2 1 0 3 32 6.62 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 9-5 7 4 0 0 1 11 103 2.30 Rainey 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 4.74 Grace 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 5.94

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:44. A_27,863 (41,313).

