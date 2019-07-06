Nationals 6, Royals 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield cf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|H.Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Duda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.159
|b-Cuthbert ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Maldonado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Sparkman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Kendrick 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Adams 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Parra ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|6
|12
|5
|2
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Washington
|130
|000
|20x—6
|12
|0
a-singled, advanced to 2nd for Scherzer in the 7th. b-lined out for Duda in the 9th. c-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.
E_Soler (2). LOB_Kansas City 7, Washington 5. 2B_Gordon (22), Eaton (9), Robles (14). HR_Suzuki (11), off Sparkman. RBIs_Rendon (61), Soto 2 (56), Suzuki 2 (38). SB_Merrifield (13), Eaton (7), Scherzer (1). CS_Turner (3). SF_Rendon.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (H.Dozier, Soler, Maldonado); Washington 1 (Kendrick). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_H.Dozier. GIDP_Gordon, Suzuki.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Mondesi, Duda); Washington 1 (Kendrick, Turner, Adams).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman, L, 2-5
|6
|9
|4
|4
|2
|3
|98
|5.18
|Lopez
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|32
|6.62
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 9-5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|103
|2.30
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.74
|Grace
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.94
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:44. A_27,863 (41,313).
