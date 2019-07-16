Nationals 8, Orioles 1

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 4 1 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 2 2 0 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 5 1 2 2 Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 Zmmrman dh 5 0 0 0 Sntnder cf 4 0 0 0 M.Adams 1b 5 1 2 2 Smth Jr lf 4 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 2 2 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 1 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 R.Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 Totals 39 8 12 7 Totals 30 1 4 1

Washington 011 002 112—8 Baltimore 010 000 000—1

E_Yacabonis (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_T.Turner (17), Rendon 2 (25), Mancini (20). HR_J.Soto (17), M.Adams (14), Alberto (5). SB_T.Turner (18), Eaton (8), B.Dozier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Voth W,1-0 6 4 1 1 1 4 Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 1 Javy.Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Wojciechowski L,0-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 7 Armstrong 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 M.Castro 1 1 1 1 1 1 Yacabonis 1 1 1 0 1 2 Tay.Scott 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_by Wojciechowski (T.Turner), by Voth (Mancini), by Voth (Nunez), by Tay.Scott (Rendon). WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:10. A_23,362 (45,971).

