Nationals 8, Orioles 1

|Washington
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zmmrman dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Washington
|011
|002
|112—8
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
E_Yacabonis (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_T.Turner (17), Rendon 2 (25), Mancini (20). HR_J.Soto (17), M.Adams (14), Alberto (5). SB_T.Turner (18), Eaton (8), B.Dozier (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Voth W,1-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Javy.Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski L,0-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|Armstrong
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M.Castro
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Yacabonis
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Tay.Scott
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by Wojciechowski (T.Turner), by Voth (Mancini), by Voth (Nunez), by Tay.Scott (Rendon). WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:10. A_23,362 (45,971).
