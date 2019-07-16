Nationals 8, Orioles 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .279 Eaton rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .282 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .312 Soto lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .303 Zimmerman dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Adams 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .237 Dozier 2b 4 2 2 0 1 1 .234 Robles cf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .250 Gomes c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Totals 39 8 12 7 2 12

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Mancini rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Sisco c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .254 Nunez dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .245 Santander cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .178 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .306 Ruiz 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Totals 30 1 4 1 3 6

Washington 011 002 112—8 12 0 Baltimore 010 000 000—1 4 1

E_Yacabonis (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Turner (17), Rendon 2 (25), Mancini (20). HR_Adams (14), off Wojciechowski; Soto (17), off Wojciechowski; Alberto (5), off Voth. RBIs_Rendon 2 (64), Soto 2 (61), Adams 2 (39), Robles (41), Alberto (27). SB_Turner (18), Eaton (8), Dozier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Soto 3, Dozier); Baltimore 5 (Mancini 2, Santander, Smith Jr. 2). RISP_Washington 5 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Villar.

Advertisement

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth, W, 1-0 6 4 1 1 1 4 84 4.35 Rainey 1 0 0 0 2 1 21 4.22 Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 3.41 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, L, 0-3 5 1-3 6 3 3 0 7 95 5.74 Armstrong 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 17 5.62 Castro 1 1 1 1 1 1 29 5.24 Yacabonis 1 1 1 0 1 2 22 5.29 Scott 1 3 2 2 0 0 27 12.10

HBP_Wojciechowski (Turner), Voth 2 (Mancini,Nunez), Scott (Rendon). WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:10. A_23,362 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.