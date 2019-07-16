Nationals 8, Orioles 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.312
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Zimmerman dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.237
|Dozier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|7
|2
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Mancini rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Sisco c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Santander cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.178
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Washington
|011
|002
|112—8
|12
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
E_Yacabonis (1). LOB_Washington 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Turner (17), Rendon 2 (25), Mancini (20). HR_Adams (14), off Wojciechowski; Soto (17), off Wojciechowski; Alberto (5), off Voth. RBIs_Rendon 2 (64), Soto 2 (61), Adams 2 (39), Robles (41), Alberto (27). SB_Turner (18), Eaton (8), Dozier (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Soto 3, Dozier); Baltimore 5 (Mancini 2, Santander, Smith Jr. 2). RISP_Washington 5 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Villar.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|84
|4.35
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|4.22
|Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.41
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|95
|5.74
|Armstrong
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.62
|Castro
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|5.24
|Yacabonis
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.29
|Scott
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27
|12.10
HBP_Wojciechowski (Turner), Voth 2 (Mancini,Nunez), Scott (Rendon). WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:10. A_23,362 (45,971).
