Nationals host Dodgers, look to build on Sanchez’s strong outing

July 27, 2019 4:05 am
 
Los Angeles Dodgers (68-37, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-48, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 2.84 ERA) Nationals: Joe Ross (0-2, 9.45 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Nationals are 29-22 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .395.

The Dodgers are 28-23 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 175 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 34, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-2. Joe Kelly secured his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tony Sipp registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 54 extra base hits and is batting .313. Matt Adams is 7-for-26 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Turner is 10-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: day-to-day (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

