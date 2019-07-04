Listen Live Sports

Nationals host Marlins, look to build on Strasburg’s strong outing

July 4, 2019 3:07 am
 
Miami Marlins (32-52, fifth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (44-41, third in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 11 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-2, 4.07 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (4-6, 3.82 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Stephen Strasburg. Strasburg threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 14 strikeouts against Miami.

The Nationals are 24-17 against the rest of their division. The Washington pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Stephen Strasburg leads them with a mark of 10.7.

The Marlins are 14-28 against teams from the NL East. Miami’s team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the club with an OBP of .353. The Nationals won the last meeting 3-1. Strasburg notched his 10th victory and Brian Dozier went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Sandy Alcantara took his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 86 hits and has 21 RBIs. Trea Turner has 14 hits and is batting .311 over the last 10 games for Washington.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs and is batting .253. JT Riddle is 6-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .246 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Kyle Barraclough: 10-day IL (forearm).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: 10-day IL (finger), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Brian Anderson: day-to-day (elbow), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

