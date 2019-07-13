Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nationals place ace Max Scherzer on 10-day injury list

July 13, 2019 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have put Max Scherzer on the 10-day injury list because the ace right-hander has a mid-back strain.

An MRI on Scherzer’s back came back negative, and the three-time Cy Young Award winner had his start pushed back from Sunday to Tuesday. But he was placed on the injury list retroactive to July 10 after throwing a bullpen session before Saturday’s game.

Catcher Spencer Kieboom was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to take Scherzer’s roster spot.

Scherzer was 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA in his last nine starts before the All-Star break. He is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA overall.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.