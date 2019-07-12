Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA ref Jason Phillips to oversee league’s replay center

July 12, 2019 1:16 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime NBA referee Jason Phillips was announced Friday as the new operations principal for the league’s replay center.

Phillips was an on-court referee for 19 seasons and worked more than 1,100 games, including 94 playoff games and two in this past season’s NBA Finals. His final game was Game 5 of the Toronto-Golden State series.

Phillips will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. Part of his job will be creating training videos and offering rule interpretations for teams and media.

Phillips is succeeding NBA Senior Vice President Joe Borgia, who will now be focused on the one-year testing of giving coaches the ability to challenge certain calls during games.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

