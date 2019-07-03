New AL All-Star Brandon Lowe’s playing status in doubt

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was added to the AL All-Star team Wednesday but the rookie may not be able to play in next Tuesday night’s game because of a right leg injury.

Lowe was forced out of Tuesday night’s game soon after sharply fouling a ball off his leg in the sixth inning of a 6-3 win over Baltimore. He finished the at-bat, grounding a single to left, but struggled to reach first base.

“As of right now, nothing is really set in stone,” Lowe said Wednesday. “We’re still looking at stuff, doing some treatment. Hopefully the next couple days we’ll know more but as of right now it’s too soon to say anything.”

Lowe and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier were both out of the lineup for Wednesday night’s game with Baltimore.

Kiermaier was scratched about 90 minutes before first pitch because of left wrist soreness.

