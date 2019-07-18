Listen Live Sports

New license plate celebrates UVA’s national championship

July 18, 2019 4:40 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A limited-edition license plate is being offered to celebrate the University of Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2019 national championship.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles worked with UVA to offer a license plate featuring the national champion’s logo.

The plate is now available for purchase at any DMV customer service center, mobile office or online. It costs $25 annually, plus the cost of the registration, and can be personalized for $10.

UVA license plates are part of the DMV’s revenue-sharing program, with $15 of the $25 fee returned to the university to support student scholarships. UVA has received more than $1.9 million from the program since it was established in 1992.

The DMV also offers license plates as ornamental souvenirs. The $10 plates cannot be used on motor vehicles.

