New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Auburn (Nationals)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|8
|.500
|3½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
___
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
