New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 9 6 .600 — Brooklyn (Mets) 9 6 .600 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 7 9 .438 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 10 .375 3½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB State College (Cardinals) 10 6 .625 — Batavia (Marlins) 9 6 .600 ½ West Virginia (Pirates) 9 7 .563 1 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 7 .563 1 Auburn (Nationals) 7 8 .467 2½ Williamsport (Phillies) 3 13 .188 7 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 11 4 .733 — Vermont (Athletics) 8 8 .500 3½ Tri-City (Astros) 6 9 .400 5 Connecticut (Tigers) 6 10 .375 5½

___

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

