New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|11
|.353
|4½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|4
|13
|.235
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|9
|.471
|4½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|7
|10
|.412
|5½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|6
|10
|.375
|6
___
Auburn 7, West Virginia 5
Staten Island 9, Tri-City 0
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Lowell 7, Vermont 1
Williamsport 9, Mahoning Valley 1
Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 1
Batavia 5, State College 4, 10 innings
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 1 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
