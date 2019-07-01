Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 1, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 10 6 .625
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 7 .563 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 9 .471
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 11 .353
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 10 6 .625
State College (Cardinals) 10 7 .588 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 8 .529
West Virginia (Pirates) 9 8 .529
Auburn (Nationals) 8 8 .500 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 13 .235
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 12 4 .750
Vermont (Athletics) 8 9 .471
Connecticut (Tigers) 7 10 .412
Tri-City (Astros) 6 10 .375 6

___

Monday’s Games

Auburn 7, West Virginia 5

Staten Island 9, Tri-City 0

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Lowell 7, Vermont 1

Williamsport 9, Mahoning Valley 1

Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 1

Batavia 5, State College 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

