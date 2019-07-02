New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 10 7 .588 — Brooklyn (Mets) 10 7 .588 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 10 .444 2½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 11 .353 4 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 11 6 .647 — State College (Cardinals) 10 8 .556 1½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 8 .556 1½ Auburn (Nationals) 9 8 .529 2 West Virginia (Pirates) 9 9 .500 2½ Williamsport (Phillies) 4 14 .222 7½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 13 4 .765 — Vermont (Athletics) 8 10 .444 5½ Tri-City (Astros) 7 10 .412 6 Connecticut (Tigers) 7 10 .412 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Auburn 6, West Virginia 4

Tri-City 2, Staten Island 1

Batavia 1, State College 0

Brooklyn 7, Hudson Valley 4

Lowell 1, Vermont 0

Mahoning Valley 7, Williamsport 0, 6 innings

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 1 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

