Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 3, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 10 7 .588
Brooklyn (Mets) 10 7 .588
Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 10 .444
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 11 .353 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 11 6 .647
State College (Cardinals) 10 8 .556
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 8 .556
West Virginia (Pirates) 10 9 .526 2
Auburn (Nationals) 9 9 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 14 .222
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 13 4 .765
Vermont (Athletics) 8 10 .444
Connecticut (Tigers) 7 10 .412 6
Tri-City (Astros) 7 10 .412 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 2, Auburn 1

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

State College at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Vermont at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.