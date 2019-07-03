Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 3, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 7 .611
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 7 .611
Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 11 .421
Aberdeen (Orioles) 7 11 .389 4
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 11 7 .611
State College (Cardinals) 11 8 .579 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 8 .556 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 10 9 .526
Auburn (Nationals) 9 9 .500 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 14 .222 7
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 14 4 .778
Vermont (Athletics) 8 11 .421
Connecticut (Tigers) 7 11 .389 7
Tri-City (Astros) 7 11 .389 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

West Virginia 2, Auburn 1

Staten Island 5, Tri-City 2

State College 6, Batavia 4

Advertisement

Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 5

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Lowell 1, Vermont 0

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen 4, Connecticut 0

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.