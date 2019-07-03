New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|4
|15
|.211
|7½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|11
|.389
|7
___
West Virginia 2, Auburn 1
Staten Island 5, Tri-City 2
State College 6, Batavia 4
Brooklyn 8, Hudson Valley 5
Lowell 1, Vermont 0
Mahoning Valley 2, Williamsport 0
Aberdeen 4, Connecticut 0
West Virginia at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 6:30 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.