The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 4, 2019 10:43 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 8 .579
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 8 .579
Hudson Valley (Rays) 9 11 .450
Aberdeen (Orioles) 8 11 .421 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 12 7 .632
State College (Cardinals) 12 8 .600 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 9 .550
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 9 .550
Auburn (Nationals) 9 10 .474 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 16 .200
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 15 4 .789
Vermont (Athletics) 8 11 .421 7
Connecticut (Tigers) 7 11 .389
Tri-City (Astros) 7 12 .368 8

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 6, Williamsport 2

Lowell 5, Staten Island 3

Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2, 10 innings

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 0

Batavia 3, Auburn 2

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

State College 7, Mahoning Valley 1

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

