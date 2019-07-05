New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|4
|16
|.200
|8½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|15
|4
|.789
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|8
|11
|.421
|7
|Vermont (Athletics)
|8
|12
|.400
|7½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|12
|.368
|8
___
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 2, 6 innings
Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, suspended
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Staten Island at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
