Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 5, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 8 .579
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 9 .550 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 9 11 .450
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 11 .450
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 12 7 .632
State College (Cardinals) 12 8 .600 ½
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 9 .550
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 9 .550
Auburn (Nationals) 9 10 .474 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 16 .200
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 15 4 .789
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 11 .450
Vermont (Athletics) 8 13 .381 8
Tri-City (Astros) 7 12 .368 8

___

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 2, 6 innings

Batavia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Vermont 1

Advertisement

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Staten Island at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, suspended

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Staten Island at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.