The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 5, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 9 .550
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 9 .550
Hudson Valley (Rays) 10 11 .476
Aberdeen (Orioles) 9 11 .450 2
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 13 7 .650
State College (Cardinals) 13 8 .619 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 11 9 .550 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 10 .524
Auburn (Nationals) 9 11 .450 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 16 .200 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 4 .800
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 11 .450 7
Vermont (Athletics) 8 13 .381
Tri-City (Astros) 7 13 .350 9

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 2, 6 innings

Batavia 4, Auburn 1

Connecticut 3, Vermont 1

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 3

Lowell 6, Staten Island 3

State College 13, Mahoning Valley 6

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Staten Island at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

