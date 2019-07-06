Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 6, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 9 .550
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 10 .524 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 10 11 .476
Hudson Valley (Rays) 10 11 .476
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 13 7 .650
State College (Cardinals) 13 8 .619 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 9 .571
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 10 .524
Auburn (Nationals) 9 11 .450 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 17 .190
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 4 .800
Connecticut (Tigers) 9 11 .450 7
Vermont (Athletics) 8 13 .381
Tri-City (Astros) 7 13 .350 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 4

Staten Island at Lowell, ppd.

Vermont at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, ppd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, ppd.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Williamsport, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.