New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|10
|11
|.476
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|4
|17
|.190
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|4
|.800
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|9
|12
|.429
|7½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|9
|13
|.409
|8
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|13
|.350
|9
___
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 4
Staten Island at Lowell, ppd.
Vermont 14, Connecticut 12
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, ppd.
Auburn 9, Batavia 3
Batavia at Auburn, ppd.
Mahoning Valley 6, State College 4
West Virginia at Williamsport, ppd.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.