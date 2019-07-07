Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 7, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 10 .524
Brooklyn (Mets) 11 10 .524
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 11 .500 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 10 11 .476 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 13 8 .619
State College (Cardinals) 13 9 .591 ½
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 9 .571 1
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 12 10 .545
Auburn (Nationals) 10 11 .476 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 17 .190 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 5 .762
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 12 .455
Vermont (Athletics) 9 13 .409
Tri-City (Astros) 7 13 .350

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 3, Staten Island 2

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

