New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|10
|11
|.476
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|4
|17
|.190
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|13
|.350
|8½
___
Connecticut 3, Staten Island 2
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, ppd.
Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 5 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
