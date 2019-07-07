Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 7, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 10 .545
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 10 .524 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 11 11 .500 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 11 .500 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 14 8 .636
State College (Cardinals) 13 10 .565
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 12 10 .545 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 10 .545 2
Auburn (Nationals) 11 11 .500 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 17 .190
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 5 .762
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 12 .455
Vermont (Athletics) 9 14 .391 8
Tri-City (Astros) 7 14 .333 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut 3, Staten Island 2

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, ppd.

Aberdeen 5, Lowell 2

Brooklyn 6, Tri-City 2

Hudson Valley 4, Vermont 1

Batavia 3, State College 2

Auburn 8, West Virginia 7, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 1, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

