New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 12 10 .545 — Staten Island (Yankees) 11 10 .524 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 11 .500 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 11 11 .500 1 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 14 8 .636 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 10 .565 1½ State College (Cardinals) 13 10 .565 1½ West Virginia (Pirates) 12 10 .545 2 Auburn (Nationals) 11 11 .500 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 4 18 .182 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 16 5 .762 — Connecticut (Tigers) 10 12 .455 6½ Vermont (Athletics) 9 14 .391 8 Tri-City (Astros) 7 14 .333 9

___

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 0, 7 innings

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

