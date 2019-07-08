New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|11
|10
|.524
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|4
|18
|.182
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|9
|14
|.391
|8
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|14
|.333
|9
___
Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 0, 7 innings
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.
Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.
Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
