Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 8, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 10 .545
Staten Island (Yankees) 11 10 .524 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 11 .500 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 11 11 .500 1
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 14 8 .636
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 10 .565
State College (Cardinals) 13 10 .565
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 10 .545 2
Auburn (Nationals) 11 11 .500 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 18 .182 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 16 5 .762
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 12 .455
Vermont (Athletics) 9 14 .391 8
Tri-City (Astros) 7 14 .333 9

___

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 0, 7 innings

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.