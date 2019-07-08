Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 8, 2019 11:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 10 .545
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 11 .522 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 11 .522 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 12 .478
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 15 8 .652
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 10 .565 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 12 10 .545
State College (Cardinals) 13 11 .542
Auburn (Nationals) 11 11 .500
Williamsport (Phillies) 4 18 .182 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 17 5 .773
Connecticut (Tigers) 10 13 .435
Vermont (Athletics) 9 15 .375 9
Tri-City (Astros) 8 14 .364 9

___

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 0, 7 innings

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia 9, Auburn 6

Staten Island 2, Connecticut 1

Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 3

Batavia 14, State College 2

Hudson Valley 2, Vermont 0

Lowell 5, Aberdeen 3

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

