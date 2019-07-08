New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 12 10 .545 — Brooklyn (Mets) 12 11 .522 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 11 .522 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 11 12 .478 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 15 8 .652 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 10 .565 2 West Virginia (Pirates) 13 10 .565 2 State College (Cardinals) 13 11 .542 2½ Auburn (Nationals) 11 12 .478 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 4 18 .182 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 17 5 .773 — Connecticut (Tigers) 10 13 .435 7½ Vermont (Athletics) 9 15 .375 9 Tri-City (Astros) 8 14 .364 9

Monday’s Games

Mahoning Valley 4, Williamsport 0, 7 innings

Williamsport 3, Mahoning Valley 0, 7 innings

West Virginia 9, Auburn 6

Staten Island 2, Connecticut 1

Tri-City 4, Brooklyn 3

Batavia 14, State College 2

Hudson Valley 2, Vermont 0

Lowell 5, Aberdeen 3

Tuesday’s Games

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 11 a.m.

Hudson Valley at Vermont, 11:05 a.m.

Lowell at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 2 p.m.

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

