New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|13
|10
|.565
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|11
|.560
|1½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|18
|.250
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|Tri-City (Astros)
|9
|14
|.391
|8
Tri-City 6, Brooklyn 5, 10 innings
Vermont 4, Hudson Valley 2
Aberdeen 7, Lowell 6, 13 innings
Connecticut 5, Staten Island 4
Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport 6, Mahoning Valley 5
State College 7, Batavia 5
