New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 12 11 .522 — Brooklyn (Mets) 12 12 .500 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 12 .500 ½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 12 .500 ½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 15 9 .625 — West Virginia (Pirates) 13 10 .565 1½ State College (Cardinals) 14 11 .560 1½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 12 .520 2½ Auburn (Nationals) 11 12 .478 3½ Williamsport (Phillies) 6 18 .250 9 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 17 6 .739 — Connecticut (Tigers) 11 13 .458 6½ Vermont (Athletics) 10 15 .400 8 Tri-City (Astros) 9 14 .391 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 6, Brooklyn 5, 10 innings

Vermont 4, Hudson Valley 2

Aberdeen 7, Lowell 6, 13 innings

Advertisement

Connecticut 5, Staten Island 4

Auburn at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport 6, Mahoning Valley 5

State College 7, Batavia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.