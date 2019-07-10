Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 10, 2019 1:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 11 .522
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 12 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 12 .500 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 12 .500 ½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 15 9 .625
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 10 .583 1
State College (Cardinals) 14 11 .560
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 12 .520
Auburn (Nationals) 11 13 .458 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 18 .250 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 17 6 .739
Connecticut (Tigers) 11 13 .458
Vermont (Athletics) 10 15 .400 8
Tri-City (Astros) 9 14 .391 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 6, Brooklyn 5, 10 innings

Vermont 4, Hudson Valley 2

Aberdeen 7, Lowell 6, 13 innings

Advertisement

Connecticut 5, Staten Island 4

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

West Virginia 10, Auburn 9, 12 innings

Williamsport 6, Mahoning Valley 5

State College 7, Batavia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.