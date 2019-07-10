Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 10, 2019 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 11 .522
Brooklyn (Mets) 12 12 .500 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 12 12 .500 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 12 12 .500 ½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 15 9 .625
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 10 .583 1
State College (Cardinals) 14 11 .560
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 12 .520
Auburn (Nationals) 11 13 .458 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 18 .250 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 17 6 .739
Connecticut (Tigers) 11 13 .458
Vermont (Athletics) 10 15 .400 8
Tri-City (Astros) 9 14 .391 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News

The Associated Press

