The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 11, 2019 2:28 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 13 12 .520
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 12 .520
Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 12 .520
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 12 .500 ½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 16 9 .640
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 11 .560 2
State College (Cardinals) 14 12 .538
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 13 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 12 13 .480 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 19 .240 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 17 7 .708
Connecticut (Tigers) 11 14 .440
Vermont (Athletics) 11 15 .423 7
Tri-City (Astros) 10 14 .417 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 8, West Virginia 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 9, Mahoning Valley 0

Auburn 8, Connecticut 3

Tri-City 14, State College 7

Batavia 8, Lowell 6

Hudson Valley 5, Staten Island 4

Vermont 11, Williamsport 2

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

