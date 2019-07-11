Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 11, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 12 .520
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 12 .520
Brooklyn (Mets) 13 12 .520
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 12 .500 ½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 16 9 .640
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 11 .560 2
State College (Cardinals) 14 12 .538
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 13 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 12 13 .480 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 19 .240 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 17 7 .708
Connecticut (Tigers) 11 14 .440
Vermont (Athletics) 11 15 .423 7
Tri-City (Astros) 10 14 .417 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 1, 5 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.