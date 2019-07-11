New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 13 12 .520 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 12 .520 — Brooklyn (Mets) 13 12 .520 — Staten Island (Yankees) 12 12 .500 ½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 16 9 .640 — West Virginia (Pirates) 14 11 .560 2 State College (Cardinals) 14 12 .538 2½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 13 .500 3½ Auburn (Nationals) 12 13 .480 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 6 19 .240 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 17 7 .708 — Connecticut (Tigers) 11 14 .440 6½ Vermont (Athletics) 11 15 .423 7 Tri-City (Astros) 10 14 .417 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at West Virginia, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.