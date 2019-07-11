New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|14
|12
|.538
|2½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|19
|.269
|9½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Vermont (Athletics)
|11
|16
|.407
|7½
___
Aberdeen at West Virginia, ppd.
Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, ppd.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley 6, Staten Island 5
Williamsport 3, Vermont 2
Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD
Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 1, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 2, TBD
Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.
State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.
