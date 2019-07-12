Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 12, 2019 7:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 14 12 .538
Brooklyn (Mets) 13 12 .520 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 12 .520 ½
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 13 .480
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 17 9 .654
West Virginia (Pirates) 14 11 .560
State College (Cardinals) 14 13 .519
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 13 .500 4
Auburn (Nationals) 12 14 .462 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 7 19 .269 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 17 8 .680
Connecticut (Tigers) 12 14 .462
Tri-City (Astros) 11 14 .440 6
Vermont (Athletics) 11 16 .407 7

___

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Mahoning Valley 4, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia 3, Aberdeen 1, 7 innings

Advertisement

Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 2, TBD

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.