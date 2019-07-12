New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 14 12 .538 — Brooklyn (Mets) 13 12 .520 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 13 12 .520 ½ Staten Island (Yankees) 12 13 .480 1½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 17 9 .654 — West Virginia (Pirates) 14 11 .560 2½ State College (Cardinals) 14 13 .519 3½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 13 13 .500 4 Auburn (Nationals) 12 14 .462 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 19 .269 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 17 8 .680 — Connecticut (Tigers) 12 14 .462 5½ Tri-City (Astros) 11 14 .440 6 Vermont (Athletics) 11 16 .407 7

___

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Mahoning Valley 4, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley at Brooklyn, Game 2, TBD

West Virginia 3, Aberdeen 1, 7 innings

Aberdeen at West Virginia, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Auburn, 7 p.m.

State College at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

