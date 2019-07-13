Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 13, 2019 8:28 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 12 .556
Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 13 .519 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 13 .519 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 14 .462
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 17 10 .630
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 12 .556 2
State College (Cardinals) 15 13 .536
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 14 .500
Auburn (Nationals) 13 15 .464
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 19 .296 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 19 8 .704
Connecticut (Tigers) 12 15 .444 7
Tri-City (Astros) 11 15 .423
Vermont (Athletics) 11 17 .393

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 5, Auburn 3

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

