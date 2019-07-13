New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 15 12 .556 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 14 13 .519 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 14 13 .519 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 12 14 .462 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 17 10 .630 — West Virginia (Pirates) 15 12 .556 2 State College (Cardinals) 15 13 .536 2½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 14 .500 3½ Auburn (Nationals) 13 15 .464 4½ Williamsport (Phillies) 8 19 .296 9 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 19 8 .704 — Connecticut (Tigers) 12 15 .444 7 Tri-City (Astros) 11 15 .423 7½ Vermont (Athletics) 11 17 .393 8½

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 5, Auburn 3

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

