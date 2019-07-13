Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 12 .571
Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 13 .536 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 12 14 .462 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 17 11 .607
State College (Cardinals) 15 13 .536 2
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 13 .536 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 15 .483
Auburn (Nationals) 13 15 .464 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 20 .286 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 19 8 .704
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 15 .464
Vermont (Athletics) 12 17 .414 8
Tri-City (Astros) 11 16 .407 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 5, Auburn 3

Brooklyn 3, West Virginia 1

Connecticut 9, Tri-City 6

Advertisement

Vermont 2, Batavia 0

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Aberdeen 3, Williamsport 0

Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 3

Staten Island at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.