New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 12 .571 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 13 .536 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 13 14 .481 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 17 11 .607 — West Virginia (Pirates) 15 13 .536 2 State College (Cardinals) 15 14 .517 2½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 15 .483 3½ Auburn (Nationals) 13 15 .464 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 8 20 .286 9 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 19 8 .704 — Connecticut (Tigers) 13 15 .464 6½ Vermont (Athletics) 12 17 .414 8 Tri-City (Astros) 11 16 .407 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 5, Auburn 3

Brooklyn 3, West Virginia 1

Connecticut 9, Tri-City 6

Vermont 2, Batavia 0

Aberdeen 3, Williamsport 0

Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 3

Staten Island 14, State College 13

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

