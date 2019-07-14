Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 14, 2019 5:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 12 .571
Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 13 .536 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 13 14 .481
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 17 11 .607
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 13 .536 2
State College (Cardinals) 15 14 .517
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 15 .483
Auburn (Nationals) 13 15 .464 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 20 .286 9
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 19 8 .704
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 15 .464
Vermont (Athletics) 12 17 .414 8
Tri-City (Astros) 11 16 .407 8

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

