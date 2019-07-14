Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 14, 2019 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 13 14 .481
Aberdeen (Orioles) 15 13 .536
Hudson Valley (Rays) 16 12 .571
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 13 .536
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Auburn (Nationals) 13 15 .464
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 13 .536
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 15 .483
Batavia (Marlins) 17 11 .607
State College (Cardinals) 15 14 .517
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 20 .286
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 19 8 .704
Vermont (Athletics) 12 17 .414
Tri-City (Astros) 11 16 .407
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 15 .464

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.