New York-Penn League

|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|13
|15
|.464
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|8
|20
|.286
|9
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|13
|15
|.464
|6½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|12
|17
|.414
|8
|Tri-City (Astros)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 1
Tri-City at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3
Auburn at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
