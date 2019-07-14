New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 1
Tri-City 6, Connecticut 4
Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3
Lowell 3, Auburn 2
Batavia 3, Vermont 1
Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.