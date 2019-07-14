New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 1

Tri-City 6, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3

Lowell 3, Auburn 2

Batavia 3, Vermont 1

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

