Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 14, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 12 .586
Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 13 .552 1
Brooklyn (Mets) 16 13 .552 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 13 14 .481 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 18 11 .621
State College (Cardinals) 15 14 .517 3
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 14 .517 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 16 .467
Auburn (Nationals) 13 16 .448 5
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 21 .276 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 8 .714
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 16 .448
Tri-City (Astros) 12 16 .429 8
Vermont (Athletics) 12 18 .400 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 1

Tri-City 6, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Advertisement

Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Lowell 3, Auburn 2

Batavia 3, Vermont 1

Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1979: President Carter gives 'crisis in confidence' speech on economy

Get our daily newsletter.