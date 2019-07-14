New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|16
|13
|.552
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|13
|14
|.481
|3
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|18
|11
|.621
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|8
|21
|.276
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|13
|16
|.448
|7½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|12
|16
|.429
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|12
|18
|.400
|9
___
Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 1
Tri-City 6, Connecticut 4
Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 2
Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3
Lowell 3, Auburn 2
Batavia 3, Vermont 1
Staten Island at State College, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.
Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.
Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
