New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 12 .586 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 13 .552 1 Brooklyn (Mets) 16 13 .552 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 13 15 .464 3½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 18 11 .621 — State College (Cardinals) 16 14 .533 2½ West Virginia (Pirates) 15 14 .517 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 16 .467 4½ Auburn (Nationals) 13 16 .448 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 8 21 .276 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 20 8 .714 — Connecticut (Tigers) 13 16 .448 7½ Tri-City (Astros) 12 16 .429 8 Vermont (Athletics) 12 18 .400 9

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 1

Tri-City 6, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 5, Mahoning Valley 2

Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3

Lowell 3, Auburn 2

Batavia 3, Vermont 1

State College 3, Staten Island 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

West Virginia at Brooklyn, 11:30 a.m.

Staten Island at State College, 12 p.m.

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

