The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
New York-Penn League

July 15, 2019 10:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 12 .586
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 13 .567 ½
Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 13 .552 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 14 15 .483 3
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 18 12 .600
State College (Cardinals) 16 15 .516
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 15 .500 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 16 .467 4
Auburn (Nationals) 13 16 .448
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 21 .276
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 8 .714
Connecticut (Tigers) 13 16 .448
Tri-City (Astros) 12 16 .429 8
Vermont (Athletics) 13 18 .419

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 0

Staten Island 7, State College 4

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 4, Lowell 3

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont 3, Batavia 1

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

