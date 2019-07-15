New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 12 .586 — Brooklyn (Mets) 17 13 .567 ½ Aberdeen (Orioles) 16 13 .552 1 Staten Island (Yankees) 14 15 .483 3 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 18 12 .600 — State College (Cardinals) 16 15 .516 2½ West Virginia (Pirates) 15 15 .500 3 Mahoning Valley (Indians) 14 16 .467 4 Auburn (Nationals) 13 16 .448 4½ Williamsport (Phillies) 8 21 .276 9½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 20 8 .714 — Connecticut (Tigers) 13 16 .448 7½ Tri-City (Astros) 12 16 .429 8 Vermont (Athletics) 13 18 .419 8½

___

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 0

Staten Island 7, State College 4

Tri-City at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn 4, Lowell 3

Hudson Valley at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont 3, Batavia 1

Williamsport at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

