New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|State College (Cardinals)
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|8
|22
|.267
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|Tri-City (Astros)
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|13
|18
|.419
|8
___
Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 0
Staten Island 7, State College 4
Connecticut 14, Tri-City 10
Auburn 4, Lowell 3
Mahoning Valley 6, Hudson Valley 5
Vermont 3, Batavia 1
Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3
No games scheduled
Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.
State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.