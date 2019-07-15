Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

July 15, 2019 11:43 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 13 .567
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 13 .567
Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 13 .567
Staten Island (Yankees) 14 15 .483
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 18 12 .600
State College (Cardinals) 16 15 .516
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 15 .500 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 16 .484
Auburn (Nationals) 14 16 .467 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 22 .267 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 9 .690
Connecticut (Tigers) 14 16 .467
Vermont (Athletics) 13 18 .419 8
Tri-City (Astros) 12 17 .414 8

___

Monday’s Games

Brooklyn 4, West Virginia 0

Staten Island 7, State College 4

Connecticut 14, Tri-City 10

Auburn 4, Lowell 3

Mahoning Valley 6, Hudson Valley 5

Vermont 3, Batavia 1

Aberdeen 4, Williamsport 3

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

