Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

July 17, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 13 .567
Brooklyn (Mets) 17 13 .567
Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 13 .567
Staten Island (Yankees) 14 15 .483
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 18 12 .600
State College (Cardinals) 16 15 .516
West Virginia (Pirates) 15 15 .500 3
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 16 .484
Auburn (Nationals) 14 16 .467 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 8 22 .267 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 9 .690
Connecticut (Tigers) 14 16 .467
Vermont (Athletics) 13 18 .419 8
Tri-City (Astros) 12 17 .414 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, ppd.

Advertisement

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, ppd.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.