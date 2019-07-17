New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 17 13 .567 — Brooklyn (Mets) 17 13 .567 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 17 13 .567 — Staten Island (Yankees) 14 15 .483 2½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Batavia (Marlins) 19 12 .613 — State College (Cardinals) 16 15 .516 3 West Virginia (Pirates) 15 15 .500 3½ Mahoning Valley (Indians) 15 16 .484 4 Auburn (Nationals) 14 17 .452 5 Williamsport (Phillies) 8 22 .267 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Lowell (Red Sox) 20 9 .690 — Connecticut (Tigers) 14 16 .467 6½ Vermont (Athletics) 13 18 .419 8 Tri-City (Astros) 12 17 .414 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, delayed

Lowell at Tri-City, ppd.

Batavia 11, Auburn 0

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Vermont at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, Game 2, TBD

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Aberdeen, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Staten Island, ppd.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

