New York-Penn League

July 19, 2019 12:44 am
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 14 .563
Brooklyn (Mets) 18 14 .563
Aberdeen (Orioles) 18 14 .563
Staten Island (Yankees) 16 15 .516
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 19 13 .594
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 15 .531 2
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 16 17 .485
State College (Cardinals) 16 17 .485
Auburn (Nationals) 15 17 .469 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 9 23 .281 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 22 9 .710
Connecticut (Tigers) 15 17 .469
Vermont (Athletics) 13 20 .394 10
Tri-City (Astros) 12 19 .387 10

Thursday’s Games

Staten Island 13, Vermont 5

Staten Island 7, Vermont 0, 7 innings

Lowell 14, Tri-City 3, 7 innings

Lowell 6, Tri-City 4, 7 innings

Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 1, 7 innings

Mahoning Valley 3, Williamsport 2, 7 innings

Aberdeen 4, Connecticut 3

Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 2, 7 innings

West Virginia 6, State College 1

Auburn 5, Batavia 4

Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2, 7 innings

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6, 7 innings

Friday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD

Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

