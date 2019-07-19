New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|18
|14
|.563
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|State College (Cardinals)
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|9
|23
|.281
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|15
|17
|.469
|7½
|Vermont (Athletics)
|13
|20
|.394
|10
|Tri-City (Astros)
|12
|19
|.387
|10
___
Staten Island 13, Vermont 5
Staten Island 7, Vermont 0, 7 innings
Lowell 14, Tri-City 3, 7 innings
Lowell 6, Tri-City 4, 7 innings
Williamsport 8, Mahoning Valley 1, 7 innings
Mahoning Valley 3, Williamsport 2, 7 innings
Aberdeen 4, Connecticut 3
Connecticut 3, Aberdeen 2, 7 innings
West Virginia 6, State College 1
Auburn 5, Batavia 4
Brooklyn 3, Hudson Valley 2, 7 innings
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6, 7 innings
Batavia at Auburn, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, Game 2, TBD
Vermont at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.