New York-Penn League

July 19, 2019 10:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 19 14 .576
Aberdeen (Orioles) 19 15 .559 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 18 15 .545 1
Staten Island (Yankees) 16 16 .500
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Batavia (Marlins) 21 13 .618
West Virginia (Pirates) 17 16 .515
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 17 17 .500 4
State College (Cardinals) 17 17 .500 4
Auburn (Nationals) 15 19 .441 6
Williamsport (Phillies) 9 24 .273 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Lowell (Red Sox) 23 9 .719
Connecticut (Tigers) 16 18 .471 8
Vermont (Athletics) 14 20 .412 10
Tri-City (Astros) 12 20 .375 11

___

Friday’s Games

Batavia 4, Auburn 3, 7 innings

Batavia 4, Auburn 1, 7 innings

Aberdeen 4, Connecticut 0, 7 innings

Connecticut 2, Aberdeen 1, 7 innings

Vermont 8, Staten Island 5

Lowell 6, Tri-City 5

State College 6, West Virginia 2

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 7, Williamsport 0

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Auburn, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.

