New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|19
|15
|.559
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|18
|15
|.545
|1
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Batavia (Marlins)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|State College (Cardinals)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|17
|17
|.500
|4
|Auburn (Nationals)
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|9
|24
|.273
|11½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|9
|.719
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|16
|18
|.471
|8
|Vermont (Athletics)
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|Tri-City (Astros)
|12
|20
|.375
|11
___
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 11:05 a.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
